Mother of youth involved in accident seeks government job, compensation

July 31, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
R. Theertham, Mother of Parithi Vigneswaran, who lost his left foot in amputation after a concrete electric pole that was being erected, fell on him, at the Madurai Collectorate on Monday.

R. Theertham, Mother of Parithi Vigneswaran, who lost his left foot in amputation after a concrete electric pole that was being erected, fell on him, at the Madurai Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

R. Theertham, mother of 17-year-old national judo player Parithi Vigneshwaran, on Monday petitioned Collector M.S. Sangeetha seeking a government job for her son and appropriate compensation from the State.

On July 27, Parithi Vigneshwaran lost his left foot in amputation after a concrete electric pole that was being installed fell on him, in Kochadai. His foot was crushed and it was amputated at Government Rajaji Hospital.

Ms. Theertham, a differently abled woman, said that her son was a Civil Services aspirant. He was passionate about judo. He was preparing for a national-level meet and wanted to win gold for the State. However, his dreams were shattered due to the negligence of the Tangedco personnel.

She sought appropriate action against the Tangedco personnel who were involved in the incident. It was due to their negligence that her son lost his foot, she said. The mother said appropriate compensation should be paid to the family as they had to get her son a prosthetic limb.

She said that on the fateful day her son had gone to meet his friend. From there they planned to go together for their judo training. He was at the bus stop in Kochadai. A crane was engaged in installing the electric pole. However, the pole came down crashing. She said her son moved away to avoid the pole from hitting him. However, it fell on him and crushed his left foot. The S.S. Colony police have registered a case against the Tangedco personnel involved in the incident.

