Mother of girl with special needs seeks termination of daughter’s pregnancy

18 February 2020 21:51 IST

Madurai

Just a week after the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered the termination of pregnancy of a woman with special needs who was sexually assaulted by her neighbour, a mother moved the court with a similar petition.

The mother of the 17-year-old girl from Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district said that her daughter, a special child with disabilities, was sexually assaulted by S. Ponraj, 55, when the family members were away. Now her daughter was four months pregnant, she said.

She said that the pregnancy must be terminated in the interest of her daughter. Claiming that the perpetrator belonged to an influential family, the woman sought police protection and an appropriate compensation to the family.

She said that she has filed a police complaint against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Hearing the plea of the mother, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana sought medical reports of the girl and adjourned the hearing in the case.