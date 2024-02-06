Mother of boy who died due to custodial torture moves HC seeking direction to authorities to comply with court order on compensation

February 06, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought response from the State to a contempt petition filed by the mother of a 17 year old boy who died following custodial torture at the hands of S.S. Colony police in Madurai in 2019.

The earlier court order directing the State to pay compensation of ₹25 lakh to the family members of the boy was yet to be complied with, she said.

Justice P. Dhanabal sought response from the State to the contempt petition filed by M. Jeya, mother of the boy, from Kochadai in Madurai district. Earlier, the court while hearing a petition filed in 2021 by the petitioner Jeya had directed the State to pay compensation to the family of the boy. The petitioner had sought appropriate compensation from the State.

The court had observed that if there were any difficulties, the authorities could take the assistance of Madurai District Legal Services Authority.

She said that her son was picked up by S.S. Colony police on the pretext of an inquiry in a case of jewel theft. However, her son was tortured at the police station in which he sustained grievous injuries, she said. Later, he succumbed to injuries at Government Rajaji Hospital.

The probe into the custodial death case was transferred to CB-CID by the High Court. Earlier, while ordering a CB-CID probe into the case, the court observed it was unhappy with the way the case was handled by the police and pulled up the police, the GRH and the Juvenile Justice Board for not acting fairly in the case.

