Mother kills daughter, consumes poison to end life

A woman, who was quizzed by the police in connection with a theft, ended her life by consuming poison after administering the pesticide to her eight-year-old daughter.

Sources said T. Valliammal, 35, a widow, of Vallavankottai near Seethaparpanallur and her daughter Maharasi were interrogated by the police on Monday in connection with a recent theft in the house of her neighbour. Though they were allowed to go home, Valliammal allegedly administered pesticide to Maharasi and consumed the poison in the night.

As they were found to be battling for life on Tuesday, her relatives rushed them to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. While Maharasi died on the way to the hospital, Valliammal breathed her last in the TVMCH later. The police sent the bodies for a post-mortem.

Relatives said Valliammal was in extreme agony and administered poison to her daughter Maharasi and six-year-old younger daughter around midnight. While Maharasi drank the pesticide without knowing its nature, the younger girl, who was in deep sleep, refused to drink it. When the mother forcibly tried to administer it, the girl resisted in which the bottle fell down. As the pesticide got spoilt, the girl’s life was saved,” relatives said.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.