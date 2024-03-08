GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mother kills daughter and ends life

March 08, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A woman allegedly killed her daughter and ended her life at her house in Kochadai on Thursday morning.  

According to police, M. Muruga Boopathi (30) was suffering from spiked blood glucose level and in frustration killed her two-year-old daughter and herself.  

Her relatives, hearing a strange noise, rushed to their house to rescue them. They both were rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) with burns. As doctors declared the two-year old child brought dead, Muruga Boopathy died while undergoing treatment.  

Police said, they found a note in the house, which read that due to health conditions she had decided to take this extreme step.  

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.) 

