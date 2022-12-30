Mother-daughter duo with young man go on chain-snatching spree

December 30, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Madurai

The rural areas of Madurai district witnessed a slew of chain snatching cases by bike-borne accused in the last one month.

What was unique about three of the cases was the involvement of two women accused S. Saroja (41) and her daughter V. Praveena (22), accompanied by a young man D. Dharma (24), all from Dindigul district.

The trio used to ride triples on a newly-bought 350CC motorbike in Madurai district and would roam around looking for gullible victims, especially aged women.

“They do not have any definite plan, but just go around. If they find some lonely woman, especially elderly person, they would set them as their target,” a police officer said.

The mother would go with a bag and broach a conversation with women as if to seek details of some address. She would pose as if she had come to distribute marriage invitations. Even as the victims speak, Saroja would seek a tumbler of water.

“As the victim would turn back to fetch water, Saroja would snatch the gold chain and would flee on the motorbike readily waiting with its engine ignited,” the officer said.

With similar cases reported under Usilampatti, Sindhupatti, Alanganallur and lastly Vikkiramangalam police station limits, the district police formed special teams to nab the accused.

“We got CCTV video footages in two places. But, the one that we got in Vikkiramangalam had clear images identifying the accused,” said Madurai Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad.

A police officer said that Saroja had helped Dharma buy the brand new bike for snatching gold chains in order to make quick money.

“The bike was yet to be registered,” the police said. The police tracked them in Batlagundu with the help of Dindigul police and recovered the gold. The motorbike was also seized.

Further interrogation would be done after taking them in police custody, the SP said.