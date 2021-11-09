Most tanks fast filling: Minister

P. Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, and S. Aneesh Shekar, Collector, inspect Chinna Puliyankulam kanmai near Narayanapuram in Madurai on Monday.

With continuous rainfall since Monday night and many areas getting drizzle throughout Tuesday, tanks in Madurai city and district were fast filling up, said Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P. Moorthy.

He was touring tanks and Sathiar dam accompanied by Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar.

At Narayanapuram, the Minister said that the tanks were getting steady flow and encroachments had been removed in most waterbodies. Strengthening of bunds would be accorded top priority now.

The district administration had already taken a series of measures to prevent any loss of lives due to the widespread rain. However, due to carelessness and negligence, in two incidents, there were loss of two lives. The government cannot be blamed, he clarified, when a reporter pointed out ‘nonchalant attitude’ had resulted in the death.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had given broad guidelines on the rescue and relief measures to be carried out. The official machinery was fully geared and all waterbodies were closely monitored round the clock, Mr Moorthy said and appealed to the residents to stay indoors as the IMD forecast showed heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours.

The Collector visited the Uchapatti Sri Lankan Refugee camp, where the rains had fully damaged one dwelling and six others were partially damaged.

He told reporters that over 450 dwellings were inside the camp. The occupants, whose houses were damaged, were shifted to the relief centre.

As and when the rains receded, the authorities would assess the damage and provide relief as per the government guidelines.

He said that over 1500 tanks were there in the district and majority among them had been getting water steadily.

“We are prepared to face any challenges that may arise in the next two to three days...” Mr. Aneesh Shekar said and added that two companies of NDRF teams comprising 40 personnel were in Madurai. In the event of any eventualities, they would be moved.

A press release issued late evening said that the Collector has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on November 10.

In view of the covid-19 pandemic, the soorasamharam event at Sri Subramanian Swamy Temple at Thiruparankundram was performed by the priests and HR&CE officials.