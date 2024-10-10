Most accidents in fireworks units caused due to human error, says official of industrial safety

Around 80% of the accidents in fireworks units were caused by human errors, hence the fireworks units should create an environment to create an accident-free industry, said Director of Industrial Safety and Health, S. Anand.

Addressing an awareness meeting on prevention of accidents in fireworks industry here on Thursday, Mr. Anand said that 17 accidents reported in fireworks units in the State in 2024 had claimed the lives of 52 persons.

This included 42 lives in 12 accidents reported in Virudhunagar district alone.

In the previous year, 79 workers were killed in 27 accidents in the State, including 28 workers in 15 accidents in Virudhunagar district.

An analysis of the accidents reported in 2023 and 2024 has revealed that usage of more than the permitted quantity of chemicals, employing more number of workers than the permitted numbers were the prime reasons for the fatal accidents.

The major causes of accidents were decomposing of chemicals and friction while mixing of chemicals, he said.

“Since, the number of accidents are on the rise along with death of workers, the desired changes to prevent the accidents should come from within the industry,” Mr. Anand said.

Speaking on the occasion, Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan said that over 1,000 fireworks units and 3,000 cracker shops were functioning in Virudhunagar district.

He added that continuous efforts were being taken, including frequent meetings with the industrial representatives, to prevent accidents by series of steps to make the fireworks units safe.

District Revenue Officer R. Rajendran, Sivakasi Sub-Collector N. Priya Ravichandran, DISH Additional Directors R. Rajesekaran and R. Premkumari, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashokan, Sattur Revenue Divisional Officer Sivakumar, were among those who spoke.