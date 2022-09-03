Mosquito menace in Madurai

For M.K. Rakavi Dharshin, a new mother and resident of Kannanedhal, safeguarding her 2-month-old baby from the swarm of mosquitoes is the highest priority. Mosquito nets are a staple after 6 p.m., she noted.

Issues of waterlogging and overflowing sewage is plaguing the city which the recent rains have only aggravated.

Many councillors at the previous council meeting raised the issue and demanded desilting of canals to prevent water-logging across the city that acts as breeding places for mosquitoes.

As many as 85 cases of dengue has been reported between January and September 3, of which the current number of dengue cases stood at one, said City Health Officer S. Vinothkumar.

While the number of dengue positive cases admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital stood at three, including a child as of September 3, according to sources.

“Due to irregular fogging activities being carried out, breeding of mosquitoes has risen multi-fold due to water stagnation. We have received repeated alerts from the nearby UPHC to be careful as there are clusters of fever cases reported in a few places where garbage collection has taken a hit due to the rains and inaccessible roads. Authorities must act swiftly to straighten things ahead of monsoon,” demanded D. Raghavan, president of Gomathipuram-Thendral Nagar Residents' Association.

Meanwhile, Mr. Vinothkumar said that as many as 530 domestic breeding checkers (DBC) carry out indoor and outdoor fogging up to 300 metre radius of the breeding spot to nullify the source.

“Dengue, caused by Aedes mosquitoes, breeds in freshwater or stagnated water like in water drums, cans and in dumps of abandoned articles, thermocol, containers, tyres, overhead tanks, plastic etc,” he added.

Mr. Vinothkumar noted that schools and offices are often hotspots of mosquito breeding while mosquito menace is peaking at Palanganatham, Anuppanadi and Alangulam presently.

Sanitary Inspector for wards 31, 33, 34 and 35 S. Murugan said that four DBC workers are engaged per ward who will cover 80 to 120 houses per day.

They will also take fever surveys and report to the nearby Urban Primary Health Centre who will distribute nilavembu kashayam and necessary medicines to them and do regular follow-ups.

Chairperson of Public Health Committee, Madurai Corporation, D. Jeyaraj, said the committee had passed resolutions to stock adequate medicines in UPHCs, send notices to doctors and nurses to avoid taking frequent leaves etc.

Last month, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian addressing the press at Tirumangalam said that officials of departments of Health, Municipal Administration and Rural Development had been directed to work together in combating seasonal rain-related infectious diseases.

“We need to maintain clean surroundings, in and around our houses to safeguard ourselves from any infection. Mosquito nets are saviours,” said C. Chellaiah Dharmaraj, professor of medicine at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.

Closing windows before sunset, using mosquito repellents with the advice of a dermatologist, “even small measures like changing curtains and water in flower vases go a long way,” he added. Covering oneself up entirely, especially children in the evenings, helps to be safe, said Dr Chellaiah.

“Many also have the habit of burning neem leaves, a natural repellent, after sunset to curb the spread of mosquitoes during the rains,” he noted.