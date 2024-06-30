Mosquito breeding checkers demand uniform disbursement of wages fixed by Collectors across panchayat unions

Tamil Nadu Domestic Breeding Checkers Association has appealed to the State Government to ensure that the daily wages fixed by the Collectors for mosquito breeding checkers are given uniformly by all panchayat unions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first-ever State meet of the DBCs was held here on Sunday in which its members from eight southern districts participated.

Newly elected State general secretary N. Srinivasan said that every year the Collectors fixed the daily wages for workers of various departments. However, the wages were not properly given by all unions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While the daily wages fixed for Madurai district is ₹583 a day, many of the unions do not follow this fixation. Some of the unions were giving as low as ₹383 a day to the workers,” he said.

A resolution seeking disbursal of uniform wages by all unions was passed at the meet.

The State Government had appointed DBCs since 2007 following outbreak of chikungunya, a vector-borne disease. Their services were required till date after the outbreak of dengue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every union has around 20 to 50 workers who make door-to-door visits and check domestic breeding of mosquitoes.

“We check the utensils, drums for breeding of larvae. We destroy them by pouring abate solution,” he added.

Samples of the larvae are lifted by the DBCs which was tested by the Medical Department. “If the larvae are found to be that of Aedes mosquitos that causes dengue, then the DBCs carry out intensified checking in the particular areas,” Mr. Srinivasan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another resolution demanded that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam should implement its Assembly poll promise of providing time-scale pay for DBCs who had put in 10 years of service. The officials should not allow political interference in the seniority for appointment.

Provision of identity cards for the DBCs, allocation of work every day and providing compensation for DBCs who die in accidents while at work, were among other resolutions passed in the meeting.

S. Subramanian was elected the new state president, at the meeting which was chaired by the former state coordinator, P. Thangapalam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.