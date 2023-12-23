Mosques shelter people of all religions as floods force them out of their homes 

December 23, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

About 45 mosques in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi had been converted into relief camps where a sizable number of flood-affected population from all religions were accommodated and served food thrice a day.

When the Tamirabharani was in spate and torrential rain flooded the homes of many, the gates of mosques in urban and rural areas were opened to provide shelter to those driven out of their homes. Children were served hot milk, bread and biscuits, and the others were served food.

Around 1,000 people sought shelter at the mosque in Paattapaththu near Tirunelveli Town for four days. Despite the hardships caused by the incessant rain, food was prepared on the premises and served to the people. “They also managed to get medicines for those who were in need of it and refused to take money for them. They gave clothes for our children. We were there for four days during which they also did not conduct prayers...,” said Selvalakshmi of Paattapaththu.

People enjoyed a similar hospitality at the Miyan Mosque in Tirunelveli town for four days. Those who were from Santhanammalpuram were accommodated at a mosque in Melapalayam for three days, and a mosque at Kailaasapuram sheltered many affected and displaced population in the area, situated on the banks of the Tamirabharani.

“We have served food to the people who were staying in mosques and the marooned areas,” says Mohammed Ghani of the Social Democratic Party of India, which deployed its cadre to distribute food, milk, bread, blankets and dress to the affected persons, besides rescuing the stranded.

When the students of a National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) coaching centre from various parts of the southern districts got stranded in their hostel, following the heavy downpour, the MDMK’s Tirunelveli city district secretary, K.M.A. Nizam, — also known as ‘Nizam Maama’ — prepared biryani for them at a mosque in NGO Colony.

“Since his house too was inundated, he prepared the food in the mosque and served it to the students....He continued to serve biryani to the affected persons till the situation improved,” said Perumal of the MDMK.

Mr. Ghani further said that 30 of 150 mosques in Thoothukudi district were turned into relief camps during the floods. “Though this situation should not recur, it is an occasion for us to show our love and affection towards the people in distress. We love all, irrespective of their religion,” he added.