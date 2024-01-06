More women should enter politics: Tamilisai Soundararajan

January 06, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MADURAI

“Women are travelling on paths filled with thorns and stones, so you should learn to overcome all those struggles to lead a happy and successful life,” said Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Speaking at a women’s conference organised by various women organisations here on Saturday, Ms. Soundararajan said women should learn to have a balance between their career and the family.

“Every woman willing to be a successful person should learn to travel balancing them on both sides” she added.

“I myself is an example for overcoming such hurdles, as I have broken the stereotype of a Governor always being an aged person,” she mentioned. She asked the women to concentrate on developing their inner self as the world would only be keen on criticising the physical appearance.

“No matter what you do, you will be judged for your appearance, so improving your knowledge and inner confidence is the key to overcome all these unnecessary comments,” she noted.

In addition to this, she noted that women would be the best administrators wherever they go as they were highly capable of maintaining the family and raising their children.

Ms. Soundararajan encouraged the women to enter politics as several socio-political changes were taking place in the country.

“Women should opt for native foods which are healthier for them and their well-being,” she said.

