More unreserved express trains to be introduced from July 1

The Southern Railway is resuming additional train services between Madurai and Sengottai, Tirunelveli-Sengottai and Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur from July 1.

The train services that were suspended in March 2020 owing to COVID-19 lockdown would be run as unreserved express special.

Train No. 06663 Madurai-Sengottai unreserved special will leave Madurai at 11.30 a.m. and reach Sengottai at 3.20 p.m. In the return direction, Train No. 06664 will leave Sengottai at 11.50 a.m. and reach Madurai at 3.35 p.m.

The trains would stop at Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, Kalligudi, Virudhunagar, Tiruthangal, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankoil, Pambakovil Sandhai, Kadayanallur and Tenkasi, a statement said.

Train no. 06681 Tirunelveli-Sengottai train would leave Tirunelveli at 9.10 a.m. and reach Sengottai at 11.25 a.m. Train No. 06687 Tirunelveli-Sengottai train would leave Tirunelveli at 1.50 p.m. and reach Sengottai at 4.15 p.m.

Train No. 06658 Sengottai-Tirunelveli train would leave Sengottai at 2.55 p.m. and reach Tirunelveli at 5.20 p.m. Train No. 06684 Sengottai-Tirunelveli train would leave Sengottai at 10.05 a.m. and reach Tirunelveli at 12.25 a.m.

The trains would stop at Tirunelveli Town, Pettai, Cheranmahadevi, Karaikurichi, Veervanallur, Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, Kizhambur, Azhawarkurichi, Ravanasamudram, Keezha Kadaiyam, Mettur, Pavurchathiram, Keezha Puliyur and Tenkasi.

Train No. 06405 Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli unreserved express would leave Tiruchendur at 10.15 a.m. and reach Tiruchendur at 12 noon. In the return direction, Train No. 06409 Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur unreserved express would leave Tirunelveli at 4.05 p.m. and reach Tiruchendur at 5.45 p.m.

The trains would stop at Kayalpattinam, Arumuganeri, Kurumbur, Kachchanavilai, Nazreth, Alwar Tirunagari, Srivaikundam, Thathankulam, Seydunganallur and Palayamkottai.