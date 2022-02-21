More traffic diversions to avoid choking at Lotus Tank junction

Road at the Outpost junction in Madurai needs to be levelled for smooth flow of traffic. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

A day after experimenting with traffic changes in the city, Madurai City Traffic police on Monday allowed traffic from Gokhale Road towards Alagarkoil Road at PTR Palanivel Rajan statue junction.

“We have resumed the traffic flow towards Alagarkoil Road as it was causing traffic congestion at SP Camp Office junction (on New Natham Road) and at Lotus Tank junction (on Alagarkoil Road),” said Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha.

Vehicles coming from Tallakulam on Alagarkoil Road and proceeding towards Alagarkoil and Pudur are diverted to go around Bharatiyar Park through Race Course junction.

However, other changes in traffic diversions continued in the city to facilitate construction of the New Natham Road elevated corridor at Outpost junction and Gokhale Road.

Meanwhile, the city police have closed the gaps in the median on Alagarkoil Road stretch between Tallakullam Perumalkovil and Outpost junction.

“We have streamlined the traffic flow by removing the ropes between the concrete median slabs to avoid accidents by preventing two-wheelers from crossing the barriers under the ropes,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), S. Arumugasamy.

The traffic police have put up a public address system at Gokhale Road to guide vehicles proceeding to Alagarkoil and Pudur to take the North Road (near Navaneethakrishnan Temple).

Similarly, the Commissioner has advised the traffic police to put up more prominent hoardings to guide the road users about the diversions much ahead of the diversion points.

The police have planned to put up a speed breaker on Dr. Ambedkar Road (Corporation Office road) ahead of Outpost junction where vehicles take different directions towards Tallakulam and Ambedkar Statue.

The police have also planned to provide adequate space at Outpost junction for city buses to halt without disturbing the traffic flow. Similarly, the police have asked National Highways Authority of India to take up levelling of the road on the Outpost junction for smooth movement of vehicles.