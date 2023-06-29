More than two tonnes of ration rice seized near Tenkasi

June 29, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TENKASI

Civil Supplies CID police seized 2,100 kg rice meant for public distribution system and arrested one person on Thursday. Sources said the rice, packed in 42 bags, was seized from a mini cargo vehicle during a vehicle check at Sernthamaram on Thursday. The vehicle owner and driver, M. Sudalai, 54, of Soundarpandiapuram was arrested while his associate K. Ganesan, of Kalappakulam near Sankarankoil gave the slip to the police. Ganesan is a temporary worker of a ration shop in Sankarankoil taluk. Efforts are on to secure him, police said.