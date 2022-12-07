More than half the traders down shutters at Central Vegetable Market in Madurai

December 07, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - MADURAI

More than half the shops were shut at the Central Vegetable Market in Mattuthavani here on Wednesday in protest against the Madurai Corporation urging them to pay rent arrears among other demands.

The market premises wore almost a deserted look as many squatters were absent. Only few shops were open and this left very few options for retail shop owners and customers to choose from.

V. P. R. Mohanraj, president of Oringinaindha Kaigari Vaniga Valaaga Vyabarigal Nala Sangam, charged that the Corporation has been urging the stall owners to pay rent arrears of 36 months. “They state that the rent was not hiked owing to COVID-19 pandemic and expect us to pay arrears for so many months all together without prior notice, which would eat off our profit,” he said.

Citing a court order, S. Neelamegam, president of Thakkali and Seemaikaigari Vyabarigal Sangam demanded that the Corporation must cancel the 14-month rent arrears slapped on them between 2016-2017 as well. “We also demand withdrawal of Goods and Service Tax levied on commercial rent and for Corporation authorities to stop levying penalty interest on rent dues,” he said.

Meanwhile, many traders who kept their stall owners noted that those who called for the strike are rent defaulters. “How can we stand against the usual 15% hike in rent every three years, which is common across 20 Corporations in the State?,” said M. Krishna Pandi, secretary of Central Market Anaithu Viyabarigal Kootamaippu. Another fourth-generation vegetable trader G. Balan agreed to it and noted that seven “real” traders’ associations have not complied with the strike.

An official from the Revenue section of the Madurai Corporation said that the rent has been hiked from ₹5,054 to ₹5,812 which gets automatically revised every three years.

“The ones who have shut down have rent dues totaling anywhere between ₹45,000 and ₹60,000. Further, most of them sublet which is against rules as well,” he added. He noted that more than 450 shops were open out of the total 1,070 shops including the permanent and floor shops functioning at the market.

The many walls on the market premises had two different posters put up next to each other by different trade associations – one that called for the protest and one stating that the market would function as per routine.

But what brings both the fractions together is the demand for the run-down and shabby state of the market to change. P.M. Murugan, president of Vazhai Elai Commission Mandi Owners Association, noted that the strike was to gain the attention of the Corporation to the lack of basic amenities at the market such as designated parking lots despite collecting “parking fee,” lighting facilities, proper roads, clean drinking water and toilet facilities.

“Even after 12 years of being shifted from near the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple to Mattuthavani, we do business under such harrowing circumstances,” he charged.

“Over 200 cows have made the market their home and eat the produce up for sale and we suffer losses everyday. The waste that gathers is not cleared regularly,” said Mr Pandi while another trader N. Balamuthupandian charged that the market had become a haven for anti-social elements at night, pointing at the many broken alcohol bottles strewn on the premises.

The protestors demanded the Corporation to redress their issues at the earliest.