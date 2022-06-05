More than 8,000 candidates appear for UPSC preliminary exam

Candidates come out EMG Yadava Womens College in Madurai on Sunday after appearing for the Civil Services preliminary examination. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

June 05, 2022 20:27 IST

A preliminary examination for civil services conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was held at over 20 examination centres across Madurai district on Sunday.

As many as 8,420 persons, including 28 visually impaired candiates, had applied for the examination. According to officials, a little over 45% of them were present in the forenoon and afternoon examination sessions.

Teams of officials monitored the proceedings to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. Earlier Collector S Aneesh Sekhar inspected an examination centre in E.M.G. Yadava Women’s College in Tiruppalai.

S Yogeshwari from Dindigul, on giving her second attempt, said that she found the General Studies paper comparatively easy and answering the aptitude paper was a bit difficult.

“The questions on /current affairs asked in the forenoon exam session were a bit confusing but it was interesting to arrive at the answers in the aptitude test,” said M Keerthana of Madurai.