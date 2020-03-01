More than 70,000 birds sighted in sanctuaries in Ramnad

01 March 2020 17:48 IST

Forest officials and bird watchers sighted more than 70,000 birds belonging to around 180 species at a two-day synchronised bird census across the State that drew to a close in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.

Officials said that more than 8,000 flamingos were spotted near Kothandaramar Temple near Dhanushkodi. Rare species such as ruddy turnstone, crab plover and short-toed snake eagle were also spotted.

A.S. Marimuthu, Wildlife Warden, Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, P. Arun Kumar, District Forest Officer, and S. Ganesa Lingam, Assistant Conservator of Forest, led the survey. Members of Bombay Natural History Society, including S. Chandrasekar and S. Jaisankar, assisted the survey.

Of the five bird sanctuaries in the district, more birds were sighted at Therthangal and Melaselvanoor-Keelaselvanoor bird sanctuaries, said Ramanathapuram forest range officer S. Satish. “In Therthangal bird sanctuary, more than 6,000 birds were spotted. Also, there was a 20% increase in the number of birds spotted at these sanctuaries.”

He also added that there was an increase in nesting of migratory birds in the two sanctuaries. “More nesting of migratory bird species such as spot-billed pelican, openbill stork, painted stork and grey heron were spotted in the two sanctuaries. This increase can be attributed to the presence of well-grown babul trees. Also, following the good monsoon, there is good water storage in tanks , which were deepened and maintained well by Forest officials.”