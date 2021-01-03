More than 45% candidates absent for TNPSC Group I exam

Tirunelveli Collector V. Vishnu inspects TNPSC Group1 examination at a centre in Palayamkottai on Sunday.

03 January 2021 19:38 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Group I preliminary examination was held in the southern districts on Sunday in which more than 45% of the candidates were absent.

The candidates, who had been asked to come to the fortified examination centres before 9.15 a.m., were allowed to enter the centre only with masks after their body temperature was tested with thermal scanners. Sanitisers had been kept in front of the examination halls.

Advertising

Advertising

In Tirunelveli, 6,782 of the 12,941 candidates (52.48%) appeared for the examination in 44 centres.

Collector V. Vishnu visited the examination centre at Sarah Tucker College in Perumalpuram.

In Thoothukudi, 3,444 of the 6,664 applicants (52%) took the preliminary examination in 24 centres across the district. Collector K. Senthil Raj visited the examination centre at Good Shepherd Model School near the Collectorate at Korampallam.

TNPSC member P. Krishnakumar, accompanied by Sub-Collector Simranjeet Singh, visited the examination centre at APC Mahalaxmi College on Madurai Road.

In Kanniyakumari district, 2,677 of the 5,440 applicants (49%) took the examination in 18 centres. Collector M. Aravind visited the examination centres at Holy Cross College, Women’s Christian College and Scott Christian College.