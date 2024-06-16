GIFT a SubscriptionGift
More than 3,500 candidates appear for UPSC preliminary examination in Madurai

Published - June 16, 2024 08:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The preliminary examination for civil services conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was held at 17 centres in Madurai district, on Sunday.

The exam was held in two sessions: the first session was held from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and the second session was held from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.. Out of the 6,265 candidates who had applied, a total of 3,527 candidates were present in the first session and 3,502 candidates were present in the second session.

The total percentage of candidates who attended the examination was 56% and the absent percentage was 44.

