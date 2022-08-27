More than 3.5 lakh people turn up at camps to link Aadhaar cards with voter ID

A special camp held for linking Aaadhaar card with voter ID at a polling booth in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Special camps for voters to link Aadhaar cards with their voter identity cards were held in 1,200 designated locations across the district on Saturday.

According to official sources, around 60,000 voters submitted forms in regard to the process through the special camps held in 2,115 polling stations across the district.

An official said that there were around 18.80 lakh votes in Dindigul district, out of which more than 3.5 lakh voters have linked the two documents as of August 27.

“The main aim of linking Aadhaar card with the voter identity is to avoid duplication and identify the voter in the electoral rolls,” he said.

District Election Officer and Collector S. Visakan said that people must cooperate and voluntarily come forward to link the documents.

“The voters can also link them on www.nvsp.in and www.voterportal.eci.gov.in, by downloading the Voter Helpline mobile app or by visiting similar camps that are to be held on September 4,” he added.

Oddanchatram constituency recorded the highest number of voters – around 11,000 – who turned up at the camps. “Out of 2,42,336 voters in total in the constituency, we have already updated the records of 50,000 voters since August 1,” said an official.

He added that these numbers are the results of the efforts taken by the Village Administrative Officers, Panchayat Presidents, especially Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

“BLOs are trained in Garuda mobile apps, that have been developed exclusively for the purpose, which enables them to complete the process on the spot. We have also roped in residents as volunteers to canvas in this regard and that helped mobilise the crowd,” he said.