More than 2,200 candidates selected at private job mela

A total of 2,219 of the 6,122 job aspirants were given offer letters and appointment letters for various positions at a mega job mela conducted here on Sunday.

Collector S. Visakan and MLA I.P. Senthil Kumar were present at the event.

The district administration, in association with Mahalir Thittam, Directorate of Employment and Training and other agencies, organised the job mela at M.V.M. Government Arts College for Women. Close to two lakh aspirants across the district had registered for jobs through Livelihood Mission, which functions in all panchayat unions, over several years.

After a review meeting chaired by the Collector, it was proposed to invite prospective companies in and around Dindigul, Tiruchi, Madurai and southern and western districts. Based on the profile of the candidates, the companies were informed about the qualification of the candidates.

Through 11 HR consultants’ support, the district administration invited 148 companies, which included private limited and partnership, to join the job mela.

After preliminary screening of the profiles, based on the requirement for the companies, the candidates attended interviews at the mela. The shortlisted candidates were called for a one-on-one interaction and offer letters were handed over to them.

The officials said that participants included those who passed eighth standard, ITI, graduates from arts/science colleges and engineering graduates.

A HR consultant, who participated in the job mela, said that giving job offers/letters to 2,219 candidates under single roof was a mega achievement. “If such melas are held twice a year, towns like Dindigul may flourish soon as the number of job seekers may be very less,” he added.

On the occasion, Mr. Senthil Kumar gave away mechanised vehicles (with alterations) to 20 differently abled persons costing ₹15.30 lakh, a press release said.