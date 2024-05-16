ADVERTISEMENT

More than 2,000 students take part in career guidance programme

Published - May 16, 2024 10:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M.S. Sangeetha speaks at a career guidance programme in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Naan Mudhalvan Kalvi Kanavu 2024, a career guidance programme organised by Madurai Corporation under the guidance of Corporation Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, was conducted at Tamukkam Ground for government school students who cleared Plus Two examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fourteen domain experts gave insights into educational opportunities available for students. Nearly 2,000 students and 12 educational institutions participated.

Chartered accountant R.K. Kalavathily explained job opportunities available for a chartered accountant. Principal of Mangayarkarasi College Karthikeyan explained various engineering courses and scholarships available for them. Thirukostiyur Manikandan and Balaji talked about competitive exams conducted by the government. Narayanan, IRS, elucidated on how to build a career in sports. Madurai Kamaraj University professor .Raja Govindaswamy spoke on career options in arts and sciences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Principal of Vadamalayan Medical and Allied Sciences Jasmine spoke on career prospects of paramedical courses. Iyam Perumal, a lawyer, spoke on admission procedure and job opportunities in the law field. King Catering College Principal Isakki Muthu gave details on catering as a career. Shivashankari spoke about agriculture as a career option, Parimalam on nutrition and dietetics, and Samath Kumar on education loans. Thenmozhi and Jeyamani expounded on polytechnic courses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Commissioner of Police Loganathan, and Madurai North Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhu Kumari also took part in the event.

Kowsalya, a student, said the programme was useful as she got to know about new courses that she never heard of.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US