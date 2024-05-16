More than 2,000 students take part in career guidance programme

Naan Mudhalvan Kalvi Kanavu 2024, a career guidance programme organised by Madurai Corporation under the guidance of Corporation Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, was conducted at Tamukkam Ground for government school students who cleared Plus Two examinations.

Fourteen domain experts gave insights into educational opportunities available for students. Nearly 2,000 students and 12 educational institutions participated.

Chartered accountant R.K. Kalavathily explained job opportunities available for a chartered accountant. Principal of Mangayarkarasi College Karthikeyan explained various engineering courses and scholarships available for them. Thirukostiyur Manikandan and Balaji talked about competitive exams conducted by the government. Narayanan, IRS, elucidated on how to build a career in sports. Madurai Kamaraj University professor .Raja Govindaswamy spoke on career options in arts and sciences.

Principal of Vadamalayan Medical and Allied Sciences Jasmine spoke on career prospects of paramedical courses. Iyam Perumal, a lawyer, spoke on admission procedure and job opportunities in the law field. King Catering College Principal Isakki Muthu gave details on catering as a career. Shivashankari spoke about agriculture as a career option, Parimalam on nutrition and dietetics, and Samath Kumar on education loans. Thenmozhi and Jeyamani expounded on polytechnic courses.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Commissioner of Police Loganathan, and Madurai North Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhu Kumari also took part in the event.

Kowsalya, a student, said the programme was useful as she got to know about new courses that she never heard of.

