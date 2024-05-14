Even as over 4,000 girl students of colleges, who studied Class 6 to 12 in government schools, are getting monthly assistance of ₹1,000 under Tamil Nadu government’s ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme in Tirunelveli district, around 2,000 government school students are about to get similar aid under the recently launched ‘Tamizh Puthalvan’ scheme.

Since the ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme has resulted in more girl students joining graduation programmes, the government has introduced the ‘Tamizh Puthalvan’ scheme as an incentive for boys to join colleges.

Sources in the Department of School Education said that 2,105 boys from government schools appeared for Plus Two public examinations held in March and 1,904 of them have passed. Moreover, the supplementary examination for students who failed in one or two subjects in the board exam will be conducted shortly to ensure their unhindered education in the ensuing academic year.

“So, the students who clear the failed papers through the supplementary examination will also join their graduation programmes. If so, we expect a minimum of 2,000 government higher secondary school students of Tirunelveli district to go to colleges this year. Hence, all of them will be eligible for getting the monthly assistance of ₹1,000 under the ‘Thamizh Puthalvan’ scheme,” said the officials.

The officials also said that 21,757 primary school children are being served breakfast in the district and 38,038 students have been upskilled under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme.

“The ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme has equipped college students with employable skills, especially the skills to crack competitive examinations being conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission and the public sector banks,” said the officials.

