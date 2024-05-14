GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

More than 2,000 boys to get monthly aid under ‘Tamizh Puthalvan’ scheme

Updated - May 14, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 06:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Even as over 4,000 girl students of colleges, who studied Class 6 to 12 in government schools, are getting monthly assistance of ₹1,000 under Tamil Nadu government’s ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme in Tirunelveli district, around 2,000 government school students are about to get similar aid under the recently launched ‘Tamizh Puthalvan’ scheme.

Since the ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme has resulted in more girl students joining graduation programmes, the government has introduced the ‘Tamizh Puthalvan’ scheme as an incentive for boys to join colleges.

Sources in the Department of School Education said that 2,105 boys from government schools appeared for Plus Two public examinations held in March and 1,904 of them have passed. Moreover, the supplementary examination for students who failed in one or two subjects in the board exam will be conducted shortly to ensure their unhindered education in the ensuing academic year.

 “So, the students who clear the failed papers through the supplementary examination will also join their graduation programmes. If so, we expect a minimum of 2,000 government higher secondary school students of Tirunelveli district to go to colleges this year. Hence, all of them will be eligible for getting the monthly assistance of ₹1,000 under the ‘Thamizh Puthalvan’ scheme,” said the officials.

 The officials also said that 21,757 primary school children are being served breakfast in the district and 38,038 students have been upskilled under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme.

 “The ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme has equipped college students with employable skills, especially the skills to crack competitive examinations being conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission and the public sector banks,” said the officials.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.