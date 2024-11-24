More than 1,500 take part in ‘Uthiram 24’ marathon

To spread awareness of blood donation and to educate people about its importance, Blood Donors Club of Madurai Medical College conducted a marathon, ‘Uthiram 24,’ in the city on Sunday.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan flagged off the event. The run which started at Gandhi Memorial Museum went through Aravind Hospital, Teppakulam junction, flower market and Raja Muthiah Mandram returned to Gandhi museum. As many as 1,513 participants took part in the marathon.

L. Arul Sundaresh Kumar, Dean, Government Rajaji Hospital, A. Rathinavel, former Dean, among others were present during the event.