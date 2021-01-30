More than 100 sheep die

More than 100 sheep died near Kovilpatti on Saturday after they consumed a lot of sorghum that got drenched in recent rains. Shepherds in Vavvaalthoththi near Kovilpatti said sorghum cultivated on several acres of land near their village were destroyed by the recent unseasonal rains and hence the farmers allowed the cattle-rearers to graze the sheep on their lands.
When the sheep consumed a lot of sorghum grains, it caused bloating and though the shepherds administered traditional medicines, more than 100 animals died, forcing them to seek intervention by the veterinarians.
“We’ve lost around 150 sheep, each costing about ₹15,000 on an average,” they said.
Following information, a team of veterinarians from the Department of Animal Husbandry rushed to Vavaalthoththi on Saturday. “The farmers have lost 101 animals, which had consumed a lot of sorghum grains,” said by Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Dr. M. Sampath.
The samples have been sent for analysis.
