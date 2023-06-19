More students to be covered under breakfast scheme in Madurai

June 19, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - MADURAI

With the expansion of Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme from this academic year, 6,511 students studying in Classes I to V in 73 schools in the city would benefit, said Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar here on Monday.

He visited Draupadi Amman Corporation Primary School in the city during the breakfast session. After tasting the food prepared for the day, he checked the menu card for the week (Monday to Friday), he and interacted with the students.

According to an official release, Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the breakfast scheme for students of primary schools in Madurai since March 2022. Subsequently, it was extended to other cities. Recently, the CM had announced that the scheme would be expanded to cover more children.

The officials said that the objective of the ambitious scheme was to ensure that children, many of whom come to school on an empty stomach due to poverty at home, should have a hearty breakfast. Hence, the menu included pongal, upma, kichadi with green vegetables, nutritious sambar, etc.

