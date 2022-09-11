More students from government schools in Madurai excel in NEET this year

There is an increase in the number of students, studying in government schools, willing to take up coaching for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in the city, said S. Vennila Devi, coordinator of government NEET coaching in Madurai since 2018.

As many as 470 students from government schools took up NEET this year. Out of which 170 have emerged successful, as per official data.

“Two students who secured marks above 300 and 16 students who fared above 200, among the rest, would be eligible for undergraduate medical admission under the 7.5% horizontal reservation quota for government school students,” said Ms Devi. She said that she expects at least 20 students to secure MBBS or BDS seats.

Further, out of the 170 who qualified 125 students had cracked NEET in the first attempt and fell under the 7.5% reservation quota.

She noted that 220 students from government and government-aided schools, who were screened and filtered, received residential coaching for 50 days from the government held in a private college near Melur. “The coaching included mock and weekly tests. Further, we didn’t find materials in Tamil. So we took it upon ourselves and allotted 30 teachers from government schools per subject (physics, chemistry, botany and zoology) to cover one lesson each. It took a month to compile,” said Ms Devi.

As many as 70 students have aced the examination from the batch, which is a good number, she noted and added that students are “focused and confident when compared to previous years.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika said that the results this year show that we need to set up in giving practice to students despite the raise in pass percentage. We are devising plans to increase the number of students to attempt NEET, she added.

“As many as 26 students from 15 corporation higher secondary schools were handpicked to be enrolled in the NEET coaching. Out of the 19 students who gave their exams, 16 students have qualified,” noted N. Nagendaran, Corporation Education Officer.

Two students had scored above 300 marks, while eight had secured marks above 200, stated the official data.

“We need to set up an exclusive study space for students to coach for the exam. We will surely take steps to motivate more students to take up NEET next year,” said M.P.R. Ravichandran, Chairperson of the Corporation Education Committee.