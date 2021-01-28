More stations to have parcel loading facility

Madurai

Southern Railway has provided additional stoppage timing at few stations in the southern districts with immediate effect to facilitate loading of parcels in express trains.

As per the extant instructions of the Railways, parcel loading is permitted by express trains at stations that have five minutes stoppage time to facilitate loading without losing punctuality, for the convenience of small-scale traders. Consequently, Train No. 02662 Sengottai - Chennai Egmore Podhigai special and Train No. 06235 Tuticorin - Mysore special are provided with five minutes stoppage at Virudhunagar with immediate effect.

Similarly five-minute stoppage has been provided for Train No. 06182 Sengottai - Chennai Egmore Silambu special at Rajapalayam; for Train No. 02694 Tuticorin - Chennai Egmore Pearl City special at Sattur; for Train No. 06724 Quilon - Chennai Egmore Anantapuri special at Kovilpatti; and for Train No. 02652 Palghat - Chennai Central special at Oddanchatram.