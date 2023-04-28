More roads to become vehicle-free around Chithirai festival venues

April 28, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Madurai city police would deploy over 3,000 police and Home Guards personnel, including 10 companies of Tamil Nadu Special Police, to put a security blanket for the long-drawn Chithirai festival.

Besides the police officials from the city, six Superintendent of Police-ranked officers and 18 Additional SPs would supervise the security arrangement.

“This time, we are planning for more vehicle-free roads around the venues of various festivals, like Celestial Wedding, Car festival, Ethir Sevai and Entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai river,” a police officer said.

Parking lots would be earmarked for vehicles on Veli Streets for the events to be held in Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. No parking would be allowed on Chithirai, Masi and Aavani Moola Streets to ensure that devotees could walk without much inconvenience.

For the grand event of entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai river, all the roads leading to Alagarkoil Road would be made vehicle-free so that the crowd movement is not hindered.

“Haphazard parking of vehicle often causes disturbances and obstructs free movement of people,” the officer said.

Parking of vehicles would be allowed in Tamukkam ground, Gandhi Museum and a few schools and also at Sellur. Vehicles that are parked in no-parking zones would be removed with 12 tow trucks.

No vehicle would be allowed to reach Goripalayam junction from Panagal Road to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the huge crowd of devotees there. Instead, all vehicles would be allowed through Kamarajar Salai from southern side of river through A.V. Bridge.

With the HR and CE Minister Sekar Babu instructing Public Works Department officials to ensure that the riverbed is free of sharp objects and pits, the police would facilitate unhindered movement of devotees into the riverbed.

Flow of water in the river would be monitored throughout the event. “If more devotees come to the sprawling riverbed, it would do away with immense pressure on the crowd on the roads leading to the riverbed,” he added.

Closer to the A.V. Bridge, ramps would be put up to help people get into the river from both banks. Similarly, ramp would be put up on the newly-constructed bridge at Obulapadithurai for people to get into the river and have a glimpse of the annual event.