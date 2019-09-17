‘More research needed on eco- friendly materials’

N. Rajendran, Vice-Chancellor, Alagappa University, has exhorted research scholars to focus on inter-disciplinary research for building new environment friendly and sustainable energy materials.

Addressing an ‘International conference on advanced materials for sustainable energy and sensor’ here on Monday, he said materials drove the economy of any country and technology development and economic growth would not be possible if there were no materials.

While emphasising the importance of inter-disciplinary research in science, he asked researchers to always bear in mind that their researches should in no way result in polluting the earth. “Pristine earth is the need of the hour and one of the global demands in the current scenario.”

The university had been updating the curriculum and syllabi of various programmes of studies with the help of subject experts of QS ranked universities in foreign countries when they visited the university, he said and urged the faculty to take up innovative research to further enhance the reputation of the university. He released a compendium containing 150 research papers on the occasion.

P. Manisankar, Vice-Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi, said nano materials would play a vital role as building blocks for all the upcoming research advancements in the futuristic world. He commended Alagappa University for organising the conference, identifying thrust areas for research in advanced materials.

Satoshi Uda, Tohoku University, Japan, stressed the importance of emerging green energy field for sustainable energy source to build a new world of materials.

S. N. Piramanayagam, Nangyang Technological University, Singapore, and Prof. Ramesh K.Guduru, Lamar University, USA, were among others who addressed the conference.

G. Mohan Rao, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, V. Natarajan, Research Park, Indian Institute of Technology (Madras), M. Aravindan, Centre for Nano Science and Technology, Anna University, R. Jayavel, Anna University and P. Murugavel, IIT (M) delivered lectures.