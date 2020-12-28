More regulations for tourists visiting Courtallam

TENKASI

After the footfalls had gone up manifold over the last three days of holiday, the district administration had proposed to introduce regulations as a precautionary measure for the tourists.

Collector G.S. Sameeran, Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh and other officers from the Health and Municipal administration visited the Courtallam falls here on Monday and took stock of the situation.

The Courtallam, which was closed to the tourists since March due to the covid-19 pandemic, was opened to the public on December 15. While in the initial three-four days, the floods in the western ghats forced the ground staff to ban the visitors into the falls, since December 20, the crowd started increasing every day and it touched its peak on Sunday (December 27).

The number of personnel deployed to regulate the crowd was wafer thin that the officials had decided to form committees for each of the Falls in the Courtallam.

"At any given point, only 40 people would be permitted to stand near the falls and have a shower. As and when they moved out, the next batch would be let in," they added.

Similarly, the Collector urged all the tourists to wear face masks compulsorily. The staff shall screen the visitors for temperature. He also underlined the vendors in and around the falls to maintain physical distancing and wear masks all the time.

The health and municipal officials were told to be courteous with the visitors and any person found to have fever or other symptoms such as cold and cough, shall be subjected for swab test.

The Collector said that the government was committed to protecting the people and covid-19 had been a challenge to the administration.

The district, as on Monday, had 49 active cases of covid-19 patients and had successfully discharged 8043 patients out of 8250 people till date. Hence, the officials said that to ensure that there were no fresh cases, the cooperation from the public was essential to contain the spread totally.