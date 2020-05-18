More people from Maharashtra test positive

18 May 2020 21:01 IST

Thoothukudi reports 15 fresh cases, Tirunelveli 12

THENI/TIRUNELVELI/RAMANATHAPURAM

Though the number of persons testing positive for COVID-19 continued to rise in the southern districts – Tirunelveli crossed the 200 mark on Monday – a big relief is that the majority of the fresh cases had travel history. Health Department officials claim that the virus spread among the locals has been contained to a great extent.

Officials collected blood samples of people coming from other States at specially set up check posts on district borders for the last three days. Eleven persons, whose blood samples were collected at the check posts, tested positive in Ramanathapuram (six), Theni (three) and Dindigul (two) districts. Health officials said all of them were working in Maharashtra.

In Theni, five of the nine fresh cases had travel history, and three were in contact with persons with COVID-19 symptoms in Muthulapuram. The last case is a person from T. Kallikudi in Periyakulam, according to a press release.

In Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, the fresh cases had travel history. Sivaganga reported no fresh case on Monday, officials added.

Thirty-two of the 40 fresh cases reported in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari on Monday were from Mumbai.

The total number of positive cases in Tirunelveli district increased to 206 with the addition of 12 more persons, all returned from Mumbai. The district now has 141 cases under treatment.

In Tenkasi, the number of cases went up to 70, with six persons, all from Mumbai, testing positive. After 40 patients have been discharged from the hospital, the district now has 30 patients.

Thoothukudi district recorded 15 fresh cases, 14 of whom were from Maharashtra. All of them were intercepted at the check post near Port Town. The district now has 55 positive cases, all under treatment at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Kanniyakumari district’s tally moved to 44 with the addition of seven cases on Monday.

With three persons testing positive, the total count in Madurai district rose to 163. The district has 53 active cases. Among the new cases was a five-month-old male baby.

Collector T.G. Vinay said one of the persons who tested positive had returned from Maharashtra. While one person was a contact of a COVID-19 positive case, the third person resided in a containment zone.