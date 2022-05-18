More passenger trains to run in southern districts

May 18, 2022 18:26 IST

The Southern Railway will run unreserved special trains between Madurai and Rameswaram, Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur and Sengottai and Tirunelveli.

One pair of unreserved train was already running in these sections and now one more pair would be restored for the convenience of travelling public, a statement said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Madurai - Rameswaram unreserved express special train (06651), will leave Madurai at 6.35 a.m. and reach Rameswaram at 10.15 a.m. from May 30. In the return direction, Rameswaram - Madurai unreserved express special train (06656) will leave Rameswaram at 6.05 p.m. and reach Madurai at 9.55 p.m. These trains will halt at Madurai East, Silaiman, Tiruppuvanam, Tiruppachetti, Rajagambiram, Manamadurai, Sudiyur, Paramakudi, Sattirakudi, Ramanathapuram, Valantaravai, Uchipuli, Mandapam Camp, Mandapam and Pamban, the statement said.

Tiruchendur - Tirunelveli unreserved express special train (06674), will leave Tiruchendur at 7.10 a.m. and reach Tirunelveli at 9 a.m. from May 30. In the return direction, Tirunelveli - Tiruchendur unreserved express special train (06677) will leave Tirunelveli at 6.45 p.m. and reach Tiruchendur at 8.30 p.m. These trains will halt at Kayalpattinam, Arumuganeri, Kurumbur, Kachinavilai, Nazareth, Azhwartirunagari, Srivaigundam, Thathankulam, Seidunganallur and Palayamkottai.

Sengottai - Tirunelveli unreserved express special train will run from May 31 and Tirunelveli - Sengottai unreserved special train will leave from May 30.

Sengottai - Tirunelveli unreserved express special train (06682) will leave Sengottai at 6.40 a.m. and reach Tirunelveli at 8.50 a.m. In the return direction, Tirunelveli - Sengottai unreserved express special train (06657) will leave Tirunelveli at 6.15 p.m. and reach Sengottai at 8.35 p.m. These trains will halt at Tenkasi, Kizhapuliyur, Pavurchatram, Mettur, Kilakadayam, Ravanasamudram, Azhwarkurichi, Kizhambur, Ambasamudram, Kallidaikurichi, Veeravanallur, Karaikurichi, Cheranmahadevi, Pettai and Tirunelveli Town, the statement said.