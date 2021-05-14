More oxygen-supported beds to come up in Karaikudi: Collector

Sivaganga

14 May 2021 19:44 IST

Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy said on Friday that oxygen was available for the current case load of COVID-19 positive patients but as a precautionary measure oxygen-supported beds were being readied in Karaikudi GH and other locations.

The Collector, who held a review meeting with senior doctors from government and private hospitals, health officials and others, told reporters that though the number of positive patients was not rising alarmingly, when compared with other districts in southern Tamil Nadu, the administration was keeping itself adequately prepared.

Advertising

Advertising

Private hospitals who were experiencing shortage of oxygen could take it from the public pool at the Government Hospitals and replace the same later, he said. “Our foremost objective is to save patients who require oxygen. Keeping this in mind, the Karaikudi Headquarters hospital has been increasing the number of beds with oxygen points. About 100 beds will be ready soon. Likewise, in Devakottai and Tirupathur hospitals too beds with oxygen points are being readied,” he said.

Fever clinics

On an average, 160 fever clinics were being conducted across Sivaganga daily. Wherever, the positivity rate was higher than normal, more field staff have been deployed. Door-to-door surveys were also being done, Mr Madhusudhan Reddy said. The idea was to contain the virus locally and ensure the spread was minimised.

Following the Chief Minister’s directive, the district had commenced distributing food for the patients and their attendants in the isolation wards since Thursday through the HR&CE Department. On shortage of doctors and nurses, he clarified that they had recently posted manpower as per the sanction given to the district last year.

“We are mentally prepared to face the challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic,” the Collector said and appealed to the public to stay indoors.