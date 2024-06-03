GIFT a SubscriptionGift
More number of students are choosing Commerce, Computer Science this year, say colleges

Published - June 03, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In the current admissions to colleges in Madurai, there is a notable surge in demand for certain courses. Educationists say that Commerce and Computer Science courses have witnessed an unprecedented demand by students this year. 

Institutions like Thiagarajar College of Arts and Science, American College, PKN College, Vivekananda College are seeing more number of students opting for B. Com General, B. Com Computer Applications, B. Com Professional Accounting, and B. Com Honours. 

Computer Science, a multi-disciplinary field encompassing B. Sc Data Science, B. Sc. Computer Science General, B. Sc. IT, and BCA has emerged as a pivotal discipline in today’s data-driven world. It spans across various industries, including finance, healthcare, marketing, and technology. With the increasing reliance on computer technology, the demand for skilled designers, Developers, and cybersecurity analysts has skyrocketed. 

Coinciding with the observation, college admissions officers across the board were reporting a significant uptick in applications for commerce and computer science programmes.  

“Not many students who appeared for admissions prioritised UG courses like Chemistry, Maths, Physics, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Psychology, Zoology, and Botany”, says D Pandiaraja principal of Thiagarajar College of Arts and Science. 

While admission to other courses like Tamil, Economics, and English were as usual, the Principal added. 

There is heavy fall in students opting for science streams and they are now moving on to B.Com and Computer Science as the trend changes, said Principal of The American College M. Davamani Christober.

As a result of this heightened demand, many colleges and universities have increased the number of seats offered in the Commerce and Computer Science departments. 

