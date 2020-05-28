More number of girl babies admitted to adoption centres in Madurai

28 May 2020 21:37 IST

MADURAI

As female infanticide seems to have re-emerged in Madurai with two cases since March, data from the two government-approved special adoption agencies in the district clearly indicate that more number of girl children were also abandoned or surrendered than boys in 2019.

Interestingly, parents seem to have had an equal preference for girl and boy babies when it comes to adoption.

Advertising

Advertising

According to data accessed by The Hindu, the only two government approved special adoption agencies — Grace Kennett Hospital and Claretian Mercy Home — have admitted a total of 40 girls and 30 boys in 2019.

All children admitted to these two agencies are below the age of five and are usually adopted before they grow older. After five, they are transferred to other child care institutions.

Directors of the two agencies say that the admitted children were not only from Madurai but all southern districts.

Director of Claretian Mercy Home, (Rev.) Jose Pitchai, says that the trend of more female babies being admitted to these adoption agencies have existed for years. Medical Superintendent, Grace Kennett Foundation Hospital, Augustus Samuel Dodd, however, says that unlike before, the ratio between the number of boys and girls abandoned has reduced. “Until about 10 years ago, we would get one boy for every 20 girls. Now however, we get nearly equal numbers of boys and girls. The gap has reduced,” he says.

Mr. Jose Pitchai says that despite the gap reduction, parents who come to surrender their girl children often speak about high amounts needing to be spent for dowry.

“Having girl children also means people pose questions of the father’s virility in villages. These ancient thoughts are yet to have been completely erased,” he says. Girls are looked at as lifelong burdens unfortunately, he says.

However, both the agencies say that there has been a change of perception among parents who wish to adopt as they regularly receive requests for adopting girl children. According to data from the two adoption agencies, there have been a total of 27 girls and 28 boys who have been adopted in 2019.

Dr. Augustus Samuel Dodd says that in his experience, parents prefer adopting girls as they tend to form quick and deep bonds with their adoptive parents.

S. Niranjan*, a doctor from Chennai, who adopted a girl child from Claretian Mercy Home around three months ago, says that he and his wife were set in their choice.

“We already have a biological son. We wanted a girl to ensure that we had a good mix in the family. Since there are more girl children at homes, it also helps in ensuring that the adoption process is quicker,” he says.

Mr. Pitchai says that he hopes to see a surge in the number of girl children being adopted as he has been witness to the time when female infanticide in Madurai district was rampant in the 80s.

“It's important that we ensure education, empowerment and employment for girls so that fewer are admitted to special adoption agencies. This should also be reason enough for parents to adopt girl children,” he says.