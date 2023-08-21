More needs to be done to keep Mahal clean

August 21, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MADURAI

On their way to Rameswaram, Ajith Singh, a naval staff, and his family from New Delhi, had made a stopover in Madurai. They wanted to see Thirumalai Nayak Mahal and at the hotel where they were staying, they were advised to take an autorickshaw as there was no parking for cars near the Mahal.

“Thankfully, we listened to them. Only when we reached the spot did we realise that the palace is situated in a congested area. We had to hurriedly get out of the auto as otherwise we would be blocking the vehicles coming behind. This may discourage people who drive down to see this place,” he says.

For a city that focuses on showcasing the illustrious Nayak period in its repertoire for tourists, it has sadly missed out in making this place tourist-friendly.

On weekends, this tourist attraction sees about 2,000 people, including foreign tourists, and on weekdays about 1,500 visitors.

According to official sources, there was a parking space for tourist vehicles before COVID-19 lockdown. Those who had taken the contract for parking had started misusing the area, with some vehicles remaining parked even after the closing time of the heritage structure.

Now, a bus stop is located in front of the Mahal entrance, and the corporation ward office is just opposite the entrance. Hence, the number of vehicles, including corporation vehicles, being parked on the stretch has increased leading to traffic snarls on the Palace Road, which is a one-way stretch.

Nowadays, tourists are directed to park their vehicles on lanes around the Mahal. These lanes, though chock-a-block with residential houses and shops, are slowly turning into an eyesore. There are numerous overflowing garbage bins on these lanes. In some places, the Mahal walls are turning into an open urinal. It is not just the residents who have to contend with this blight and nauseous smell but also tourists who are forced to use the narrow carriageway as a parking lot.

An official from the Archaeological Survey of India Department says, “We made representations to the Collector and Corporation Commissioner to shift the bus stop and ward office from the area. If done, we will be able to get about 200 metres free that can be used for parking vehicles.”

Another official says that numerous petitions have also been sent to the Corporation to remove the garbage bins or at least empty them regularly so that the area around the palace remains clean.

“There were about 10 garbage bins in the area. As it is in the Mahal zone we clear it twice a day but still garbage accumulation on this stretch is heavy. Now, we have moved some bins away to other areas and plans are on to clear the garbage from the remaining bins more frequently. Corporation engineers have already chalked out a plan and a public urinal will be constructed soon,” says a sanitary inspector.

