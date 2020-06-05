More narcotic substances seized

As a follow-up to the major seizure of narcotic substances last month at Thiruvadanai in the district, the police teams seized more drugs based on the confessions of the accused, said Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that on May 24, the teams had cracked a smuggling network and arrested as many as nine persons and seized banned drugs, including heroin and brown sugar.

As the case involved serious investigation since the network appeared to be larger, DGP J. K. Tripathy had transferred the case to the Narcotics Investigation Bureau - CID police.

Meanwhile, discreet probe by two SIs of Police Thangamuniasami and Jesudas enabled in more seizure of narcotics and psychotropic substances. Amphetamine, heroin, cocaine, Methamphetamine, a lion’s teeth and two deer antlers.

To test the purity of the drugs and genuineness of the lion’s teeth, it would be sent to a laboratory and to forest department officials, the SP said and added that the investigation would be handed over to the NIB officers soon.

Another case solved

The SP said that a case of murder was also solved. On March 16, a woman’s body was found at Odakarai, near Anandoor here. Initial inquiries revealed that it may have been a murder for gain.

A SI of Police Satish, who was entrusted with the task, unravelled the case by arresting two persons identified as Saminathan and Asaithambi. A vital clue from a family member helped the police in zeroing in on the killers, Dr Varun Kumar said and added that they had committed the crime as they were in debt. To settle the debt, they had snatched gold jewellery from the woman and to ensure that she didn’t reveal their identity, they had killed her.

23 stolen cars recovered

Complimenting a Traffic Inspector A. K. Siva, the SP said that a car-stealing gang had been busted in Rameswaram. As many as 23 cars from different districts in Tamil Nadu were stolen by gangs and disposed off for paltry sums to people who were dealing in selling second hand cars in different parts of Tamil Nadu. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, as many people had left their cars unattended, it had come in handy to the thieves, it is suspected.

Explaining the sequence of the case, the SP said that the Inspector had sent an e-challan for a violation under the MV Act. The car owner on receipt of the SMS, called the police to inform them that his car was missing. In a swift action, with the assistance of a team formed by DSP Mahesh, the car was caught in the island town and the driver confessed to have purchased the car from a broker in Guduvancherry, Chennai. The police arrested two persons - Gnanasingh Durai and Ebenezer.

The SP said that they suspect four more persons to be linked to the crime and hunt was on to secure them.