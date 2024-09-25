More jump on to organic farming bandwagon enticed by SCOPE certificate

The organic farming movement started by agricultural scientists such as G. Nammalvar has gradually made inroads into Madurai district, thanks to a latest impetus from a certification programme under Participatory Guarantee Scheme (PGS) of Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) of the Union government.

Earlier, certification of the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) did help organic farmers to export their produce, but the PGS has empowered even local farmers to jump on to the organic farming bandwagon, said S. Singara Leena, Assistant Director, Seed Certification and Organic Certification.

While the NPOP certification mandates the applicant, be it a farmer or a group or a company, to pay a specified sum starting from ₹2,700 for a farmer to ₹9,400 for a company, the PGS demands no such application fee, but instead provides seeds, manures, etc., at a subsidized rate.

“Once the applicant applies for NPOP certification, within six months, organic certification officer will inspect the field to check non-usage of pesticide, unadulterated water, chemicals residue-free soil, bio-fencing to separate organic farm from nearby inorganic farms,” she said. The report would be sent to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Once the farm inspected by the Tamil Nadu Organic Certification Department was found to be in accordance with requirements of India’s National Programme for Organic Production Standards, SCOPE certificate would be issued to the applicant accrediting his organic practice. But the applicant has to wait for three years to get the certificate - to prove the continuity of organic practice. The certificate gives legitimacy to market the produce in India and abroad.

“In the case of PGS, an individual cannot be a beneficiary as it mandates the farmers to form clusters within their taluk to be part of the scheme,” Ms. Leena said.

Madurai district has about 980 acres under the scheme. About 20 clusters with more than 400 farmers in five blocks are part of the scheme.

The PGS, unlike the NPOP certification, mandates peer review among farmers. The peer review is considered as inspection data for issuing the certificate. As the beneficiaries would mostly be individual farmers, to facilitate marketing, processors and traders would be linked to them.

The traders and producers, using the organic certificates of the farmers can market the produce as a value-added product or packed product. By using the logo issued by the PGS certification programme, they can advertise their products as ‘purely organic.’

According to N.T. Prasanth of KVPS Organic Farm in Ulaganeri, the certification helped him prove the credibility of his produce since he sells them at a low price. ‘I did not want to export or send my produce to only metros. The low price should not make people doubt about the authenticity. So, the certification comes in handy,” he said.

Ms. Leena said many conventional farmers are taking to organic farming thanks to the certification programme as it takes the pressure off in convincing the buyers. Regular training is conducted for such farmers to help them practice organic farming efficiently and to turn their produce into value-added products.

Though a total shift to organic farming will not happen now, the steady shift would help achieve it one day, Ms. Leena said.

