More investments should come in to utilise ample human resources, says Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

December 29, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MADURAI

“In our country, we do not have sufficient investments in businesses to match with the enormous human resources we possess,” said Minster for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan here on Friday.

Speaking at a conference organised by the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises for attracting investments prior to the Global Investors Meet happening in Chennai on January 7 and 8, 2024, Mr. Rajan said the investors meet would attract investments for businesses in all parts of the state providing opportunities to more youngsters.

“Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) provide ample job openings for skilled youths. Our present education system, which focuses on practical education rather than theoretical, exposes students to varied fields, which, in turn, would make them skilled employees,” he added.

Emphasisng the importance of MSMEs, he said that every democratic nation would have a healthy MSME operation, enabling people at all rungs of society to develop altogether.

He requested the district administration to conduct smaller camps in more places to explain to the public about the schemes and policies through which they could benefit.

“This will enable more youngsters ang eligible people to become investors,” he said.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, speaking at the event, said, “Madurai district has already reached its target of 1,500-crore investment, but it should not stop with that, as more infrastructure and other facilities are to come up in the district.”

Further, land classification for business purposes is to be increased from 3% to 14%, she added. “Also, earmarking land for the SIPCOT in the district is under way,” she said.

Through Naan Mudhalvan schemes, school students are exposed to troubleshoot real-time problems in industries, which would enable them to perform better in their jobs, said Ms. Sangeetha

In addition to this, Madurai airport would be upgraded to an International Airport once the works for land acquisition were completed. “These developments will be conducive to attract more investments and more people into businesses,” she added.

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) President R.M. Lakshminarayanan requested to consider the industrial corridor project from Madurai to Thoothukudi, which would create new businesses.