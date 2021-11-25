More infrastructure sought for district court complex

MADURAI

25 November 2021 22:50 IST

Lawyers Association of Madurai District Court (LAMDC) has sought additional infrastructure for the court campus for the benefit of the litigant public and the advocates. A series of resolutions were passed at Association’s executive committee meeting held on Wednesday.

The Bar Association said the district court building was constructed about 50 years ago and could not accommodate new court halls. Therefore, an additional court building should be constructed as proposed.

The members also sought construction of additional advocate chambers. The legal aid and mediation building required immediate repair. Drinking water and adequate toilet facilities should be made available for the public, they said.

The sanctioned additional labour court at the court complex should be made functional and additional staff must be recruited to maintain cleanliness in the court building and advocate chambers. The LAMDC members welcomed the decision to allow physical hearing and reopening of advocate chambers.