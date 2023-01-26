More funds will be allocated to improve village panchayats: Minister

January 26, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani and Collector S. Visakan presided over the grama sabha meeting held at Kariyampatti panchayat near here on Thursday.

According to a press release, the Minister said there were 157 works being undertaken at Kariyampatti panchayat in Thoppampatti panchayat union in Oddanchatram Assembly Constituency at a cost of ₹4.4 crore. More funds would be allocated to improve the basic amenities in village panchayats, he added.

The officials passed resolutions regarding various schemes implemented by the Union and the State governments, including Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Jal Jeevan Mission. A pledge on safety of girl children was administered in the meeting.

The Minister said road development works were in progress at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore. Tender for a ₹960-crore drinking water project in the Constituency would be floated on January 31.

Construction of a community hall and a bus shelter, at a cost of ₹10 lakh, was progressing. Additional buildings at Oddanchatram Government Hospital at an estimated cost of ₹20 crore and a District Headquarters Hospital in Palani at an estimated cost of ₹70 crore were under construction, he said.

The survey of mud and tile-roofed houses was being conducted under Kalaignar Housing Scheme. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would inaugurate the construction of houses for the poor. The Minister also noted that Mr. Stalin would soon implement the scheme of providing ₹1,000 as monthly assistance to housewives.

Sewing machines, battery-powered sprayers, tarpaulins, Soil Health Cards, were provided to farmers. Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar, Thoppampatti panchayat union president Sathyabhuvana Rajendran and Assistant Director (Panchayats) C. Rangarajan were present.