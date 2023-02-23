‘More focus on Dalit literature needed’ 

February 23, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - MADURAI

More focus on Dalit literature was needed and a proper forum should be established for Dalit writers, said former IAS officer P. Sivakami at a press meet held on Thursday, ahead of the Dalit Literary event to be held on February 25 and 26.

The event is being held as part of the silver jubilee celebration of the literary journal Puthiya Kodangi, which deals with Dalit and women issues. Ms. Sivakami said the monthly journal created a new identity for and awareness of Dalit literature. Short stories, poems, reviews, dramas and various types of writings were being regularly published.

She stressed the need for a proper forum for Dalit writers. Dalit literature should be properly documented and translation of the works into various languages should be done through proper channel. She also stressed the need for conducting residency programmes in educational institutions which would facilitate writers-students interactions on various topics.

Lectures, discussions and book releases would be held as part of the two-day event, she said.

She said usually in literary festivals, Dalit literature would be discussed only as part of one particular segment. Some of the writings of non-Dalit writers focussed only on rural areas. Was not any caste discrimination or were not any issues faced by women found in urban areas, she asked.

She said now many Dalit writers had emerged. The writings had changed and more issues were being discussed, she said. Historian and writer Stalin Rajangam and advocate A. Rajini were present.