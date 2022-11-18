More fatalities due to accidents in Madurai city roads involve two-wheelers

November 18, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Madurai

Two persons, riding on a motorbike, were killed when they were crushed by the rear wheels of a TNSTC bus on Tirupparankundram Road on Wednesday night.

Police investigation revealed that driver of a car suddenly made a slight right turn after he found a mound of soil dumped on road margin. The two-wheeler rider, who was caught unawares by the sudden movement of car, hit the bike on it and both fell on the road and within no time they were crushed to death, a police officer said.

“At least a “ road work under progress” board along with proper demarking with tapes could have made road users more alert about the impending danger.

Fatal accidents involving two-wheelers are not new to Madurai city. Almost 50% of the fatalities out of the 150-odd deaths that had happened on the city roads in 2022 were involving two-wheeler riders or pillion riders.

And traffic police officers attribute rash driving, wrong way of overtaking, sudden lane jumping to common causes of fatal accidents.

At the recently held DISHA meeting many of the members complained about bad roads which were causing inconveniece to road users.

“A pillion rider was killed on Dindigul Road two months back due to a minor jerk in the bike when the rider tried to avoid a pothole on the road,” the police officer said.

Slippery roads in the city due to accumulated sand were also a major reason for fatal, non-fatal accidents involving two-wheelers, according to police officers.

One of the police officers pointed out that many two-wheeler riders did not have the habit of using the rear-view mirror to keep a tab on vehicles closely following them.

“While many motorbikes do not have rear-view mirrors, those who have them do not use them before changing lanes or taking sharp turns,” he said.

While in some accidents, even helmets could not save lives after being crushed under wheels of heavy vehicles, the officials say that many of the 70-odd lives could have survived if they wore helmets.

He added that the biker’s miscalculation of the speed of other vehicles and distance to be covered in overtaking vehicles, even at the stretches without proper visibility, was also claiming lives.

The officer also advised that “you first” concept of giving way to the other vehicles, by patiently waiting by road users, was the best way to avoid accidents in road junctions. However, he was quick to add that helmet wearing compliance has increased after the revised rate of fine was imposed recently.

Motorists should also ensure proper maintenance of braking lights, indicators for turning, brakes to ensure safety, the police advise.