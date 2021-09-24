More DPCs will be opened: Minister

Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy inaugurates a Direct Purchase Centre at Arumbanoor in Madurai district on Friday.

Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy has said direct purchase centres (DPC) opened by the government would procure paddy only from farmers in the particular village or taluk.

Speaking after opening a DPC at Arumbanoor in Madurai East Assembly Constituency on Friday, he said following requests from farmers, the district administration would open up more DPCs after examining the modalities.

In a bid to ensure that only the genuine farmers benefited from the DPCs, it had been planned to issue ID cards based on the patta, chitta adangal and other documents by VAOs. This would eliminate involvement of traders and brokers in paddy sale in the DPCs.

The DMK government, he said, would not only protect the farmers but also give them the right price for the produce without making them run from pillar to post.

The Minister advised the farmers to ensure that the paddy did not contain much moisture content and urged them to protect the produce from rain. He also enquired with them about the yield as harvest was under way in the block.

He said the DPCs would function till the harvest season got over and payments would be made to farmers’ bank accounts within a week.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said there was no target for opening the DPCs in the district, and depending on the requirement, they would be considered by officials. Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation officials said they had already opened the DPCs in areas where the harvest was going on in full swing.

Earlier, Mr. Moorthy distributed kits containing nutritious items to pregnant women at a baby shower function.