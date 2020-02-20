More DPCs to be set up, if necessary

RAMANATHAPURAM

20 February 2020 22:40 IST

Collector assures farmers

Informing farmers that adequate direct purchase centres (DPC) have been opened in the district and specific request from farmers would be considered for opening a few more, said Collector K Veera Raghava Rao here on Thursday.

Speaking at the monthly farmers’ grievance meeting, he said that originally it was proposed to set up 13 DPCs but subsequently there were requests to open more. Officials, after inspection, added seven more taking the total DPCs to 20. If there were more points to be covered, officials would certainly look into the issue, he said.

The Collector explained how compensation was given by insurance companies to farmers for crop loss since the last four fiscal. A group of farmers alleged that there were irregularities in the DPCs since the staff were demanding money. When the Collector inquired, an official admitted that some workers may have collected ₹ one a kg of paddy as “wages.”

Not in a mood to accept the explanation, Mr. Rao directed the official to immediately take steps to return the money to the farmers and instructed him to take action against such staff.

Agriculture department officials said that paddy was cultivated on 1.27 lakh hectares in the district and harvest was completed in 85 % areas. Through DPCs, 2072 tonnes of paddy was purchased so far.

When some farmers wanted to know whether DPCs would be opened to procure chilli, Mr. Rao said that apart from Kamudhi and Paramakudi, DPCs would be made available at Mudukalathur and R S Mangalam after examining the possibilities.