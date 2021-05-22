More doctors and nurses in GRH test positive

Overload of cases increase the viral load that the staff are exposed to: Dean

A total of 13 doctors and four nurses of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), who were in COVID-19 duty at the hospital recently, have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first time that such a large number of doctors and nurses who were in COVID-19 duty at the GRH have tested positive for COVID-19.

All these doctors and nurses had completed their COVID-19 duty and a RT-PCR test taken on Thursday - six days since the completion of their duty on the COVID-19 ward. The results showed that they had turned positive for coronavirus infection. “Until now only one or a couple of doctors who had finished their COVID-19 duty tested positive”, said a doctor.

Currently, around 30 doctors, including those who were not on non-COVID-19 duty, are undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection in the hospital.

Sources say that while the hospital has the capacity to treat around 1,044 COVID-19 patients, currently there are around 1,500 patients being treated in the hospital.

GRH Dean A. Rathinavel said that such an overload of cases will increase the viral load that the doctors are exposed to, which might be the reason for such a large number of doctors and paramedics testing COVID-19 positive.

The number of attenders accompanying COVID-19 patients lead to crowding inside the hospital, thus increasing the risk of spread of coronavirus infection.

K. Senthil, treatment coordinator for COVID-19 Speciality wing of the GRH, said that there was a need to increase the strength of nurses at GRH for COVID-19 duty. Recently, the government announced the appointment of 120 nurses for the GRH. “There is a need to appoint an additional 120 nurses to handle the growing number of cases”, he added.