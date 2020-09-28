More discharges than new cases in Madurai

Number of deaths fatality inching towards 200 mark in Tirunelveli district

There were more number of discharges than fresh COVID-19 positive cases recorded in Madurai district on Monday.

A total of 86 patients tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the district to 16,442 till date. All the cases were indigenous, according to State Health bulletin.

The total number of discharges as on date are 15,359 as 124 people went home from different COVID-19 treatment facilities. The total number of active cases has dropped to 696. One person succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 387.

A total of 74 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Theni and 94 people were discharged from various treatment facilities. As on date, there are 14,761 positive cases and 14,057 discharges. The total number of active cases are 527.

Dindigul district registered 51 positive cases, raising the total number of cases to 8,788. The total number of discharges were 8,143 as 39 people were discharged on Monday. The active cases as on date were 484. With two people succumbing to the disease, the death toll has risen to 161.

Ramanathapuram recorded 30 new cases, taking the total number of cases in the district to 5,508. Thirty persons were discharged and the number of active cases stands at 154. There was no death in the district on Monday.

In Sivaganga, 38 cases were recorded, pushing the total number of cases in the district till date to 5,109. Forty-three persons were discharged and the active cases are 264. There was no death

Virudhunagar district recorded 36 cases that took the total number of cases in the district to 14,359. With the discharge of 17 patients (total discharge till date is 13,857) the number of active cases stands at 292. Death toll remains at 210.

Southern districts

Even as the southern districts continue to show declining trend in recording fresh COVID-19 cases, fatality in Tirunelveli district is inching towards 200 mark as the district, after losing a patient to the viral infection on Monday, has witnessed 199 fatalities so far.

Leading the fresh infection table with 98 cases, Kanniyakumari’s tally touched 12,513. Consequently, number of active cases in the district rose to 990 after 88 patients were discharged. With the loss of two more patients to the viral infection, the district’s fatality touched 220 on Monday.

Tirunelveli’s COVID-19 tally moved up to 12,518 and the number of active cases to 857 with the addition of 63 cases even as 101 patients were discharged.

After 73 patients were discharged, Thoothukudi had 593 active cases with the addition of 60 new patients and its tally touched 13,317. With no death, the number of fatal cases remain at 121.

While adding 53 more patients to touch the tally of 7,215, Tenkasi lost two more patients, taking the tally to 136. After discharging 71 patients, the district had 442 active cases.